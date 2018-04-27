CCSD scheduled to choose new superintendent in less than a week

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District is less than a week away from choosing its next superintendent, if all goes according to plan.

The CCSD Board of Trustees has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates down to six people.

Dr. Mike Barton, Dr. Eva White and Dr. Jesse Welsh joined previously chosen external national candidates Donald D. Haddad, Shonda Huery Hardman, and Jesus Jara.

All six candidates were scheduled to be publicly re-interviewed Friday morning at the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road. The board scheduled to make a decision on Wednesday.

If you want to be the superintendent... No cheating on the test! No cell phones allowed during the interview process. I guess students aren't the only ones who try to get an advantage. https://t.co/Z8F38Yuk3O — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) April 27, 2018

Saturday, April 28 at 10 a.m.



(The day after final interviews)



Scheduled public meeting where the candidates can learn more about the finalists.



If you have a question for candidates... Shoot them over to...



superintendentsearch@nv.ccsd.net — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) April 27, 2018

Teachers who attended CCSD's meeting on Wednesday night, just hours before the final interviews, said they want to make sure the board chooses someone who is capable of repairing the broken relationship between teachers and the district. They said morale has been very low, especially since CCSD announced that it would be appealing an arbiter's decision that would require CCSD to give regularly scheduled raises to its teachers.

Robert Cowles, a history teacher at Rancho High School, said he hopes the board chooses one of the three internal candidates. He said he believes they have the best chance of understanding Nevada laws and working with the state to secure more funding.

"I know that sounds almost counter-intuitive. They work for the district that we have problems with," Cowles said. "But they're also three of the people that are known to go out of their way to work with people to find actual solutions for things ... The two top (external) candidates are terrible."

The board decided to expand the search to include internal candidates after choosing multiple finalists from a pool of outsiders.

[RELATED: CCSD Board of Trustees to expand search for superintendent]

The trustees said they hope the candidate can begin his or her duties in June when the current superintendent Pat Skorkowsky plans to retire.

"I'm a pessimist by nature. I've seen what's happened in the past," Cowles said. "Oddly enough, I'm hopeful that they will make a good choice. I've seen that glimmer of hope from this board that I haven't seen in years prior ... I know that they want to do right by all of the employees."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.