CCSD Trustees call for more education funding from marijuana taxes

The Clark County School Board of Trustees called for more education funding from the state.

Trustees said while the state is bringing in money from the recreational marijuana tax, schools aren't seeing extra dollars.

School board trustees said they expected to see more money coming into the district after recreational marijuana was legalized, but trustees said the district's overall pool of funds has not grown. They called on state lawmakers and the governor for more funding.

"We're very frustrated we're very concerned and we need to all come together as group to politely demand these students and our schools get what they deserve," Trustee Linda Young said.

Trustees said they want extra money from marijuana tax revenue and the IP1 room tax approved in 2009 used to fund raises for teachers and staff.

"We are asking for the state to provide CCSD and other school districts with additional funding the funding many taxpayers believed they were approving when they voted to legalize recreational marijuana and increase the room tax," Board of Trustees President Deanna Wright said.

The district's chief financial officer said marijuana and room tax revenues are not increasing the amount of money going to schools because the base level funding is staying the same.

"We need to actually increase our base funding if the legislature and the governor do not increase that base fund." "At this point, it's just shuffling the deck within that little space we have," Wright said.

Trustees said they'd welcome a special session on the topic. The governor's office issued this statement:

Over the last eight years, Governor Sandoval and the Legislature have increased funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion. Regarding marijuana retail tax revenue, as he’s previously stated, in his 2017 recommended budget, the Governor originally proposed that the marijuana retail tax (budgeted at $63.5 million over the biennium) go to K-12 education through the DSA. The Legislature made the policy decision to move the 10% tax to the rainy day fund and supply the DSA with general fund dollars. The Governor insured that the DSA still received the $63.5 million of revenue. The Governor believes a special session is unnecessary as the marijuana tax revenue and teacher pay are policy discussions for the next session of the Legislature.

