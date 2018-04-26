Man accused of murder at Sunset Park arraigned, refuses extradition in Texas

VEGA, Texas (KVII/FOX5) - Anthony Wrobel, the man accused of killing a Venetian employee and injuring another at Sunset Park Sunday, has been arraigned and refused extradition, according to the Oldham County Sheriff.

KVII also reported that Sheriff Brent Warden said Las Vegas officials were working to get a governor's warrant to force extradition. Wrobel was denied bond.

Police said Anthony Wrobel's gun didn't fire, then accidentally discharged into the ground before he shot and killed a Venetian employee and injured another at Sunset Park April 15.

According to his arrest report, Wrobel asked a coworker where victims Mia Banks and Hector Rodriguez were sitting while they attended a work picnic. The coworker pointed them out.

He fired a second time, and shot Banks in the head. He fired two more times at Rodriguez hitting him on his left and back sides, the report said.

After the shooting, several people, including Rodriguez identified Wrobel as the shooter.

Wrobel was captured in Texas on April 19.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed he was arrested without incident that morning near the city of Vega in the northwest portion of the state. Oldham County Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting routine patrols at 3:30 a.m. and ran the plates on a Cadillac Deville with stolen license plates from Cedar City, Utah. The plates were reported stolen on April 17.

Capt. Robert Plummer, of Las Vegas Metro police, added the deputies found Wrobel asleep in the vehicle at a rest stop. Wrobel reached for a gun but dropped it when deputies approached.

The deputies asked for Wrobel's vehicle registration documents and concluded that the vehicle identification number was linked to Wrobel who was wanted for murder, attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon through the LVMPD. Wrobel was arrested and booked into the Oldham County jail where he awaited an arraignment on fugitive warrant charges and extradition to Las Vegas.

It was unknown if he had any connections to Texas.

His arrest came a day after the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant to capture Wrobel. The FBI said he was listed as "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution" and at the time warned he may have left Nevada.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting about 6 p.m. Police said Wrobel went to Sunset Park as a work party was winding down and asked for the table that the executives were seated. Without warning or provocation, police said he shot and killed Mia Banks at point blank then turned to shoot Hector Rodriguez, police said. Rodriguez was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Banks was the vice president of casino operations and Rodriguez is the executive director of table games.

After the shooting, Wrobel ran to the parking lot and left in a black and purple Dodge Charger, police said. The vehicle was located about five minutes after the shooting in the Terminal 3 parking garage at McCarran Airport. Inside was ammunition, back straps and a revolver pistol.

An airport spokesperson previously said they could not comment on whether there was a search at the airport or if there is a record of Wrobel boarding another flight. However, Plummer said Wrobel got into a second car that he pre-staged at the airport a few days before the shooting and left.

Officers said the shooting was workplace violence and Wrobel planned his attack. The victims were in the park at a party for employees of the Venetian, police said. Wrobel was also employed at the property, police said. Police believe Wrobel, who was described as "disgruntled," specifically targeted the employees.

Plummer said Wrobel left a note that shared his displeasure with the Venetian and management at the corporation. According to Wrobel's arrest report, police found the paper note on a coffee table in his otherwise abandoned apartment. Police said they believed Wrobel wrote the note.

Wrobel had been employed at the Venetian for at least 14 years. Co-workers described him as a loner who hated management.

Coworkers spoke anonymously "for their safety."

"I don't think he's mad at me for any reason, but you don't want to be a casualty because I know he hated management. I just know he hated Mia and Hector more than anybody, but he also hated, you know, all of the pit managers and anyone else who had control," a co-worker said.

"To anyone out there who is listening and has information about this case or can help solve this case, we urge you to come forward. Do this for Mia Banks and the other victims in this case," police said.

The FBI has been assisting Metro with the investigation.

The federal arrest warrant was issued for Wrobel in United States District Court for the District of Nevada on April 17.

The Las Vegas Sands Corporation offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the Wrobel's arrest.

Las Vegas Metro police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

