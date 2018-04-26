K-9 'Knight' joins Las Vegas Metro Police

With a custom-made Vegas Golden Knights jersey and a lot of excitement, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department's newest K-9, Knight, fittingly chewed on his new toy shark. (Eric Hilt / FOX5)

With a custom-made Vegas Golden Knights jersey and a lot of excitement, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department's newest K-9, Knight, showed off for the cameras ahead of the Golden Knights second-round playoff game.

"I guess you could say he's not one of those bandwagon fans," Lt. Andy Henricksen said.

The three-year-old German shepherd joined the department in Dec. He was a gift from Las Vegas' prominent Maloof family, who are part-owners of the Golden Knights.

"We wanted to something nice for the police department [after 1 October], and we thought what better than to get the police department a K-9 dog?" Gavin Maloof said.

"Adding that additional dog is definitely going to help us continue to provide safety, and now we have another partnership, it's huge. I couldn't be more thankful," Henricksen said.

The department named the K-9 Knight, but they said he has more in common with the team than the name.

"He's very athletic, he's fast, he's ferocious," Maloof said. And just like the hockey team got off to a quick start on the ice, Knight hit the streets running.

"During his first week of patrol, actually, it was a foot pursuit in the area of Bolden Area Command, and there were three other dogs that were searching for the bad guy, and he actually found him," Knight's partner, Officer Glenn Obsenares said.

For Metro police officers, Knight is an example the Golden Knights' connection with the community and the department.

"I think it was about the third or fourth day after 1 October, that's when I first got a chance to meet some of the players," Henricksen said. "They came to headquarters. They were out and about involved in the community and came to the first responders, and it's just a continuing partnership of support going both ways."

To show off that support, Knight took a big bite out of (what else?) a toy shark.

"He doesn't like sharks! Just like all of us, we don't like sharks!" Maloof said with a laugh.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.