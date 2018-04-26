City of Las Vegas honored with social media award for 1 October coverage

Vice President Pence and Nevada officials gather for a unity event in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

The City of Las Vegas was recognized by the Golden Post Awards for their social media coverage during the 1 October shooting.

The fourth annual award ceremony was held April 25 in Denver, Colorado, and Las Vegas was given the Government Social Media Golden Post Award in the “Social Media Crisis Communications” category.

The Golden Post Awards honors local and state governments’ use of social media.

During the night of Oct. 1, 2017, the city’s social media accounts were some of the most highly visited places for up-to-date information, according to city officials.

An image that explained how to find and help loved ones was shared 36,000 times on Twitter and 32,000 on Facebook, city officials said.

In the days following the shooting, the city’s Twitter account received 572,000 visits, as well as 13,000 Facebook messages and 12,000 direct messages on Twitter, according to officials.

City leaders also came together to help build a community garden in four days that sought to memorialize those who were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. A video created by the city's TV station was viewed 1.4 million times on Facebook and was shared 37,000 times with 1,200 comments, city officials said.

