Report: Plane nearly vertical before fiery crash that killed 6 in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Airport cameras captured the moments before a Piper PA-24-260 destined for arrival at North Las Vegas Airport crashed and burst into flames on a golf course killing all six people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an aviation accident preliminary report Thursday detailing the April 9 crash in Arizona. Surveillance video showed the occupants, three women and three men, boarding the six-seat plane Monday night at 8:28, the report said.

The Scottsdale Police Department identified the victims as Helena Lagos, 22; Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23; Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23; Anand Kamlesh Patel, 28; Erik Valente, 32; and James Louis Pedroza, 28.

Lagos, Valente and Pedroza were residents of Las Vegas, authorities confirmed.

According to the report, two of the women boarded the aircraft first and sat in the two rear seats and were followed by the third woman and a man who sat in the middle seats. The student pilot occupied the front left seat and the airline transport pilot sat in the front right seat.

The report does not specify who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

Surveillance video from the west side of the runway showed the plane departing from runway 03. In the video, it appeared that the airplane’s wings were rocking during and shortly after rotation, the report said.

An additional traffic camera located at the end of the departure runway captured the plane executing a left turn. The report said as the plane’s turn progressed, the aircraft began to descend and its wings became nearly vertical.

The cameras lost sight of the plane, but captured a fireball on video seconds later when the aircraft impacted the ground at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, which is located about one-fourth of a mile north of the end of the departure runway, the report said.

Investigators said the main cabin of the aircraft was mostly consumed by fire, the inboard section of the right wing became separated, most of the left wing was separated and the majority of the plane was crushed.

The wreckage of the aircraft was moved to a secure facility for further examination. A full detailed investigative report of the crash can take up to 18 months to complete.

