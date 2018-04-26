New York-New York to host hot dog eating contest

The marquee for the New York-New York is shown in an undated image. (File)

Competitive eaters will chow down on hot dogs at the New York-New York for a chance to compete at Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest July 4 in New York.

Trained male and female competitors will gather at the New York-New York's Brooklyn Bridge Saturday at 3 p.m. to compete for the title "Nevada Hot Dog Eating Champion." The two contest winners will advance to the finals in Coney Island. In addition, a special employee contest will take place at 1 p.m. before the main event.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The famous hot dog eating contest has taken place every year in Coney Island since 1916.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.