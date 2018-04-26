Thunderbirds add pilot to replace officer killed in crash

Fighter jets flew overhead in the missing-man formation during a Southern California memorial for a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot who was killed in a crash during training.

The Air Force Thunderbirds on Tuesday resumed operations over the Nevada Test and Training Range near Las Vegas.

Maj. Nick “Khan” Krajicek will return to the Thunderbirds. (Source: U.S. Air Force)

A veteran U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot is returning to the aerial demonstration team to replace a colleague who died during a training flight three weeks ago.

An Air Force statement said Thursday that while Maj. Nick Krajicek requalifies, the six-member team has canceled plans to appear at air shows this weekend in Charleston, South Carolina, and next weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz at Nellis Air Force Base confirmed that Krajicek is returning to the Thunderbird 4 slot position he held in 2016 and 2017.

The Air Force is investigating the April 4 crash of an F-16 Fighting Falcon that killed Maj. Stephen Del Bagno in the remote Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.

