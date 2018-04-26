Thunderbirds add pilot to replace officer killed in crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Thunderbirds add pilot to replace officer killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
Maj. Nick “Khan” Krajicek will return to the Thunderbirds. (Source: U.S. Air Force) Maj. Nick “Khan” Krajicek will return to the Thunderbirds. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

 A veteran U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot is returning to the aerial demonstration team to replace a colleague who died during a training flight three weeks ago.

An Air Force statement said Thursday that while Maj. Nick Krajicek requalifies, the six-member team has canceled plans to appear at air shows this weekend in Charleston, South Carolina, and next weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz at Nellis Air Force Base confirmed that Krajicek is returning to the Thunderbird 4 slot position he held in 2016 and 2017.

The Air Force is investigating the April 4 crash of an F-16 Fighting Falcon that killed Maj. Stephen Del Bagno in the remote Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.