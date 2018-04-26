North Las Vegas police to host prescription medicine collection - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas police to host prescription medicine collection site

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

The North Las Vegas Police Department is scheduled to host a collection site for residents to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

The event is planned for Saturday at the Northwest Area Command Police Station, located at 3877 West Washburn Road, near Decatur Boulevard. 

The event is a part of National Prescription Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA Diversion Control Division, which aims to help educate residents about the protentional abuse of medications. 

