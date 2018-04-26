Man robs convenience store, threatens employee with gun in southeast Las Vegas

An armed suspect threatened a store employee before fleeing with unpaid items, police said (LVMPD / FOX5).

An armed man threatened a convenience store employee with a gun as he left the business with unpaid merchandise on Tuesday night in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

According to a release from Metro police, the suspect entered the store on the 5000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. A store employee caught the man stealing merchandise by placing the items in a bag.

The employee confronted him and the man pulled out a gun from his bag to facilitate his escape from the store with the unpaid items, police said in a release.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult ranging from 25 to 35 years old and 6'0 to 6'2" tall. He was last seen wearing a yellow hate, black jacket, maroon scarf, black shirt with white designs, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

