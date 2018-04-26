Elderly man killed by hit and run driver in East Las Vegas

A man crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in East Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Metro police said the 62-year-old man was crossing eastbound Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue when he was struck by a 1999 Chrysler LHS traveling westbound, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to the University Medical Center's Trauma unit where he later died. The male driver fled the scene of the crash and left his vehicle two miles away from the scene where police later located it, according to a release.

Witnesses described the driver as a thin black male standing at 6'0 tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information leading to the location of the driver is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060.

This crash marks the 38th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2018.

