More work on Las Vegas bollards expected to begin late summer

The Las Vegas strip is a different place for tourists than it was nearly three years ago, when police said Lakeisha Holloway drove onto a sidewalk hitting several pedestrians, killing one of them.

Holloway appeared in court Wednesday morning for a status check, while Clark County officials began planning for the next set of bollards to be installed on the Strip to prevent another situation like the one Holloway allegedly caused.

Last year, 800 bollards (heavy-duty metal posts that act as barriers between pedestrians and driving lanes) went up along the Strip, but officials like Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said there is still more work to do.

“From Russell Road all the way down to Sahara,” Sisolak said. “We’ll have bollards on both sides of the street.”

It’s a big project, with an even bigger purpose.

“This is something that unfortunately doesn’t take a lot of thought ... to take a truck, or big vehicle on the sidewalk, and we have crowded sidewalks just like they do in Times Square so that’s the best way to get some protection,” Sisolak said.

Two years after police said Holloway drove onto the side walk, construction on the 800 bollards began. On Tuesday, another 170 bollards were finished.

“Basically pedestrians are clients for Clark County, the City of Las Vegas,” Kim Carter, a tourist visiting Las Vegas from Minnesota said. “They city needs to protect the people.”

Tourists said it sends a message that Clark County will not tolerate any chaos like what happened in 2015.

Carl, a tourist visiting from Toronto said "You heard about what happened there, so especially here where there are these big crowds, it makes you feel a lot safer.”

Bollards have already been installed in 12 key areas along Las Vegas Boulevard including Bellagio, Paris, the Hawaiian Market Place, Mirage, Caesars, Harrah's, MGM, Harley Davidson Café, Fat Burger/Walgreens, Bally’s, Palazzo and Treasure Island.

However areas like the sidewalk in front or the Luxor, Tropicana and Excalibur still need work.

Officials said later this year, possibly in Aug., work will begin to install an additional 600 bollards, which should take two to three months. Then in the fall more construction was expected to start on an additional 7,000 bollards. That project should take about six months. Tourists said it is worth the wait.

Holloway’s jury trial was expected to begin Aug. 27.

