Copperfield civil trial continues with witness testimony

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday. Copperfield is facing a lawsuit after an audience member said he fell during Copperfield's "Thirteen Illusion."

The plaintiff, Gavin Cox, said he fell as he was rushed through a passage way during the “13 Illusion” back in 2013.

The witness who took the stand Wednesday was Ryan Carvahlo. He worked for Backstage at the time of the incident and was in charge of leading the group through the route. He said he didn't see Cox fall, but when he got to the room where they would debrief the participants, he saw that something was wrong.

"While you were giving your speech, you looked at Mr. Cox and recognized that something was wrong. True?” a plaintiff attorney said.

“Yes,” Carvahlo said.

“From your recollection, you asked him if he needed anything, right?” the plaintiff attorney said.

“I believe so,” Carvahlo said.

“And your recollection was that he said he didn't need anything?” the plaintiff attorney asked.

“Correct,” Carvahlo replied.

He went on to say that he got him a chair anyway, and when Mr. Copperfield came into the room, he noticed Mr. Cox was sitting down and asked him what happened.

Attorneys for Cox said Tuesday during testimony Copperfield denied knowing about the fall until a year later.

The defense focused on Carvahlo’s past experiences with the route. He testified he'd never considered it dangerous and he'd never heard of anyone else falling besides Mr. Cox.

[RELATED: Civil trial against David Copperfield and MGM underway]

[RELATED: Las Vegas illusionist David Copperfield in court for 2013 lawsuit]

“In all your time as a stage hand with the 13 illusion did you ever see stagehands up in the faces of participants like drill sergeants screaming ‘run, run, run’ or ‘move, move, move!” a defense attorney asked.

“No, not at all,” Carvahlo replied.

Copperfield was not in the courtroom Wednesday. He was expected to be back in court for more testimony next Tuesday.

Plaintiff attorney says Copperfield testified he didn’t know about Gavin Cox’s fall until a year later. Former employee with Backstage testifies Copperfield knew right away. @FOX5Vegas — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.