Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 1 after final practice

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice to practice before the second-round of playoffs. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)

After eight days off, the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday were just a night away from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last week has been filled with high-intensity practices, but if they were on cruise control before, Wednesday, they flipped the switch.

"I hope we flipped it today even, I felt the intensity, guys were talking, chirping a lot on the ice, coaches included in that too, so I think guys are ready to go, ready to play," Golden Knights forward, David Perron said.

[RELATED: Golden Knights antsy for second - round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs]

"It's a little different feel for sure on the ice when it's one or two days before the game and it was good today, everyone seemed to have jumped, last preparations, it's go-time," Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula said.

"Felt like a little more of a break, now it feels like we're getting back to playoff hockey, seems like guys are dialed in and ready to go tomorrow," Golden Knights forward, Ryan Carpenter said.

"This whole week has been good, today was a good practice for us so, we'll be well rested and ready to go," Golden Knights forward James Neal said Wednesday.

For the fourth straight practice, City National Arena was rocking Wednesday morning, rally towels and all. With both the Golden Knights and Sharks having a week-plus off between game action, players said there may be a bit of rust, but it won't last long thanks to the medieval maniacs.

[RELATED: Golden Knights prepare for second-round match-up against San Jose Sharks]

"I'm excited, I haven't played a playoff game at home, the crowd is unbelievable. We're looking forward to it, we're hoping we come out strong and provide a good effort in game one," Perron said.

"You gain confidence from the series at home for sure and we have a great crowd behind us," Haula said.

"It's definitely nice to be home, playing at T-Mobile, not having to travel first, we really feed off that energy there and take advantage of it," Carpenter said.

The puck drop for game one is set for 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Golden Knights are so fired up for game one tomorrow night, they decided to hit the ice early today for practice at CNA #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/8eLu6eLZTn — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.