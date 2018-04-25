Father arrested for murder of 16-month-old child in Las Vegas

The father of a 16-month-old child was arrested for first-degree murder and child abuse, according to an arrest report.

Antonio Bridges was arrested on April 18 in connection with the death of his child, jail records showed.

According to Bridges’ arrest report, while officers were on an unrelated call he approached them with the unresponsive child in his hands. The child was taken to University Medical Center for care. Bridges attempted to leave the area but he was detained due to the “suspicious circumstances.” Officers also learned Bridges had an active warrant out of Georgia.

At the hospital, the child was diagnosed with a skull fracture, arm fracture, a brain bleed and a lacerated liver, the result of blunt force trauma, the report stated. A doctor told police that he believed the child’s injuries were not survivable due to the severity. Officers also discovered that the child’s mother was in the hospital with a collapsed lung and complications with Lupus.

During an interview with police, Bridges blamed the child’s injuries on his girlfriend’s cousin. Bridges told police that he and his girlfriend rented a car in Georgia and drove to Las Vegas. They stayed at the Circus-Circus then at his girlfriend’s cousin apartment. He said his girlfriend had trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. Bridges spent most of one day at the hospital until he was told to leave. He returned to the apartment and said he put the child on the couch and left. He later said he found the child in “a state of medical crisis,” according to the report.

Bridges’ girlfriend confirmed to police that they were staying with her cousin and Bridges was watching their child. She said she had never seen Bridges hit the child.

In an interview with police, a cousin said Bridges and the child’s mother asked to stay with her. She said she watched the baby for a short period time but he sustained no injuries and appeared in good health. Other than that, Bridges watched the baby. The cousin said she believes Bridges sells ecstasy pills and that the child is afraid of him. She said she once observed him lifting him up by the arm, which concerned her because of his size. She also stated she thought her cousin was trying to protect Bridges.

Police said they believed Bridges battered the child several days before his arrest. The child did not survive his injuries.

Bridges is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

