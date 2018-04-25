Las Vegas 'Engineering for Kids' summer camp enrollment now open

A camp designed for children aspiring to become professionals in the STEM fields is now open for enrollment.

Children have the opportunity to immerse themselves in myth-busting science projects, aerodynamics, coding and more in the two-month 'Engineering for Kids' summer camp that kicks off Monday, May 28 through Friday, Aug. 10. The classes are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New programs include ‘busting-a-myth’ by shattering mind-bending scientific questions, learning about conductors and insulators, creating their own marquee while learning the basic concepts of electrical engineering, coding their own online games in Minecraft and Roblox, and utilizing Java coding to program a monkey to gather bananas, a release said.

Other integrated programs will immerse kids in the aerodynamic field through 'Race-ineering Workshops' which is made possible through a partnership with Pole Position Raceway.

Children ages four to 14 are eligible to register for the camp online or by phone by calling 702-660-9036. A payment plan is available for parents in addition to a limited number of full scholarships.

