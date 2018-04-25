Teen arrested in connection with threats toward Boulder City school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly making a threat towards a Boulder City junior high school.

A parent said she was informed of the threat against Elton and Madelaine Garrett Junior High School Tuesday.

The school sent out the following message to parents:

Hello from your favorite Garrett JHS principal, Ms. Hood. Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority and I wanted to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. To follow upon the message I sent yesterday regarding threats made against our school. Boulder City police responded and investigated the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a student. The arrest provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with their children about reporting any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-8290. Thank you and have a great day.

A spokesperson for Boulder City confirmed the teenager’s arrest Wednesday. He was charged with making terroristic threats.

"That 14-year-old was contacted at his home, arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center," Boulder City Police Department Commander Brent Speyer said.

Several students said the threats circulated on social media and on Snapchat. The students said the teenager threatened to bring a gun to school and had a 'list' with several other classmates' names on it.

Speyer did not release any specifics about the case, and would not confirm if there was a note, if any other students were involved in the threats or if the suspect had a weapon.

Even after the arrest, some parents were still concerned. Cole Reed kept his son at home today after hearing about the threats.

"These threats need to be taken seriously, and these kids been to be held accountable and there needs to be serious consequences for these threats!"

Speyer said Garrett Junior High is safe.

"The most important message for the public is the suspect is in custody has been arrested, and students at that school and people who frequent that area, there's no threat to them at this point," he said.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately released.

SCHOOL THREATS: Boulder City Police arrested a 14 year old for allegedly making threats to his middle school. Students tell me the suspect had a 'hit list' and showed me these screenshots of snapchats pic.twitter.com/eUnFyGA5Hd — Eric Hilt FOX5 (@ericmhilt) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.