Report: Anonymous tip led police to Valley massage parlor assault suspect

An anonymous tipster identified Nicholas Pino as the suspect in a Las Vegas massage parlor sexual assault, according to an arrest report.

Police said the suspect, Pino, entered a massage parlor on Sandhill Road near Flaming Road, where the victim was working alone. The suspect checked the inside of the business to make sure she was by herself before he grabbed and assaulted her. She chased him out of the business but he was able to get away. People nearby helped the victim until police arrived.

Two days after the assault, police received a tip that the suspect was Pino. Officers were able to confirm his identity through a family member who said with "100 percent" certainty that he is the suspect, according to the report. The family member said Pino was "a constant source of aggravation."

After he was detained, Pino told police he was evicted from his grandparent's house and drove around the Sunset Park area on the day he was evicted, which was also the same day as the assault, the report stated. Pino asked for an attorney when police requested a buccal swab and his interview with authorities concluded. A search warrant was obtained for his belongings and body, police said he was wearing the same glasses and shoes that appeared on the suspect in video surveillance. Police also obtained what appeared to be the same boxers, jeans, and shirt worn by the suspect.

He was arrested for two counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery to commit sexual assault and one count of first-degree kidnapping. His bail was set at $1 million.

Pino is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

