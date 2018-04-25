Boyd Gaming looking to fill 200 positions at job fair - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Boyd Gaming looking to fill 200 positions at job fair

Boyd Gaming is looking to fill about 200 positions at a career fair Thursday. The jobs are available at properties across Southern Nevada. 

The fair will take place at the Gold Coast located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, near Valley View Boulevard, in the California Ballroom Salon K from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. 

Several positions are available at properties including shipping and receiving positions, bingo positions, retail cashiers and receivers, count room positions, warehouse positions, maintenance engineers, dealers, guest room attendants, porters, and custodians.

Attendees are encouraged to come professionally dressed, bring copies of their resumes, and an official form of identification. On-site interviews will be offered to applicants during the fair. 

Anyone looking for a job can apply for available positions online at boydcareers.com, aliantegaming.com/careers, and cannerycasino.com

