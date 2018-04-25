Armed suspect robs Spring Valley business employees - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed suspect robs Spring Valley business employees

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD is searching for this suspect who robbed a Spring Valley business April 24, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5). LVMPD is searching for this suspect who robbed a Spring Valley business April 24, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Spring Valley business on Tuesday. 

Police said a man walked into a business near Buffalo Drive and Desert Inn Road on April 24. He used a weapon to steal an unknown amount of money from employees, a release said. 

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. 

Police described the suspect as a male adult in his 40s or 50s with a height between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 150 to 160 pounds. 

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

