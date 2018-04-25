Average April temperatures to return after unseasonably warm days

It will be toasty for the next couple of days as dry and unseasonably warm temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday before a low pressure system moves across Southern Nevada this weekend.

The weekend weather system and associated dry cold front will kick up the winds and bring temperatures down closer to average for late April. The average high temperature for Las Vegas in late April is 82 degrees.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to trend down. By early next week, we could be back in the upper 70's for high temperatures in Southern Nevada giving everyone a reprieve from the near record high temperatures we will experience both today and tomorrow.



HIGHS TODAY AROUND THE REGION: Las Vegas 93, Mt. Charleston 69, Laughlin 99, Pahrump 92, Mesquite 94, Alamo 88, Caliente 82, Pioche 75, Tonopah 79, Overton 96, Beatty 87, Searchlight 87, Boulder City 92, Primm 92, and Kingman 89

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.