Survey: The top reasons Americans are so stressed in 2018

The average American utters his or her first curse word of the day at 10:54 a.m., according to a recent survey commissioned by 9Round Kickbox Fitness and conducted by OnePoll. The survey focused on the everyday stress and frustration of 2,000 Americans by exploring how much stress they take on and how exactly they deal with it.

Financial worry is the biggest cause of stress and frustration among Americans (56 percent); followed by such time-honored stress-contributors like not getting enough sleep (36 percent), health concerns (35 percent), and work (30 percent). But some Americans are stressed and frustrated about things one might not expect.

For instance, one in ten (9 percent) listed the environment as a source of stress and frustration and four percent actually said the national deficit stresses them out. A curious three percent said they’ve been stressed about the national deficit within the past week. However, the bar is low, as even something as mundane as slow WiFi is enough to send 52 percent of Americans into a tizzy of frustration.

It seems stress is an inescapable part of life, with the average American experiencing 1,205 stressful events every year, according to the results. Fifty-seven percent even believe their life is just always going to be stressful.

As to how Americans typically express their stress and frustration, the survey found that cursing is the most popular way people express their frustration, with 63 percent saying that’s how it manifests for them most frequently. Yelling is another popular (49 percent) method, and, sadly enough, crying (39 percent).

So, with stressful events piling up on the thousands every year, how do Americans cope with it?

Listening to music – 50%

Watching TV/movies – 47%

Physical Exercise – 40%

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.