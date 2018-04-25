Golden Knights announce full Round 2 schedule vs Sharks - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the team will open the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT. (Photo: San Jose Sharks) The Vegas Golden Knights announced the team will open the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT. (Photo: San Jose Sharks)
The Vegas Golden Knights announced the full second round schedule for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the San Jose Sharks Wednesday.

  • Thursday, April 26 – Game 1 at Vegas (7 p.m. PT, NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)
  • Saturday, April 28 – Game 2 at Vegas (5 p.m. PT, NBC, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)
  • Monday, April 30 – Game 3 at San Jose (7 p.m. PT, NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)
  • Wednesday, May 2 – Game 4 at San Jose (7 p.m. PT, NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)
  • *Friday, May 4 – Game 5 at Vegas (7 p.m. PT, NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)
  • *Sunday, May 6 – Game 6 at San Jose (TBD)
  • *Tuesday, May 8 – Game 7 at Vegas (TBD)

*Games 5-7 are if necessary.

The winner of the series will face off against the winner of the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets for the Western Conference championship and a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

