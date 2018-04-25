'Construction with a Purpose' career fair in Las Vegas on Thursd - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Construction with a Purpose' career fair in Las Vegas on Thursday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
Construction workers are shown on a sunny day in Las Vegas. (File) Construction workers are shown on a sunny day in Las Vegas. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The second "Construction with a Purpose" career fair will be held on Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fair, held at Northwest Career & Technical Academy at 8200 W. Tropical Way, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. and is open to students, parents and community members. The fair will focus on construction and development-related companies and organizations, according to a press release.

During the fair, students will showcase their projects in construction, architecture and engineering fields to industry professionals. 

The fair is free to attend.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.