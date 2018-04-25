'Construction with a Purpose' career fair in Las Vegas on Thursday

Construction workers are shown on a sunny day in Las Vegas. (File)

The second "Construction with a Purpose" career fair will be held on Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fair, held at Northwest Career & Technical Academy at 8200 W. Tropical Way, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. and is open to students, parents and community members. The fair will focus on construction and development-related companies and organizations, according to a press release.

During the fair, students will showcase their projects in construction, architecture and engineering fields to industry professionals.

The fair is free to attend.

