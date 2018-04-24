Massage therapist arrested for sexual assault says woman was 'giving him certain signs'

A man who worked as a massage therapist at the Red Rock Casino Spa was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a client.

Rafael Garcia was arrested on April 16 following a massage at the spa, according to an arrest report. The woman, who police did not identify, told officers she was from Florida and was staying at the hotel for a convention. She said she had booked a 50 minute massage with Garcia. During the massage she said Garcia assaulted her twice.

She told police that Garcia asked her to lay on her back and then he raised the bed, which she said she thought was "very strange."

Garcia was massaging her legs when she said he then inserted a finger into her vagina. He did it once more and she jumped up, telling him to stop, police said. She told Garcia, "That is not OK! That is not massage."

When officers arrived, Garcia told police the victim was flirting with him and that he "gave in to the teasing." He said the woman was "spreading her legs open," "moaning in a sexual tone," and "pressing her vagina against his hand as he massaged her."

Garcia said that he "should have never taken the bait." He told officers later on that he may have touched her three to four times.

“Rafael stated he should have stopped the massage once (the woman) acted inappropriately," officers wrote. "Rafael knew it was wrong and stated ‘he took the bait.’”

Cecilia Oleson, who has received massages from Garcia in the past, said she has had negative experiences with a male masseuse in the past, but never from Garcia.

"He was very very professional. Probably one of the best masseuses I've ever had in my life. I always requested him every time I went. He was really good as far as getting your pinpoints and stretching you," Oleson said. "I can't defend somebody that did something wrong, but yet I can only speak on personal experiences."

Police said Garcia is now on house arrest, but when FOX5 tried to speak to him at his home, a woman answered the door and said he was not home and that she could not comment about the allegations.

Garcia was arrested for two counts of sexual assault and was booked in Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 3.

"I just hope this is a false accusation and this guy can go on and live a normal life because he was really good at what he did," Oleson said. "I guess as a human being if you have somebody that is attractive or whatnot throwing themselves at you, I can understand how it's easy to 'take the bait.' In another sense, a job is a job, so you go in and do your job."

In a statement, Station Casinos confirmed Garcia had been terminated from his job with the company:

“The safety and security of our guests, including our spa guests, is fundamental to everything we do. The spa operator, Trilogy, and its management personnel affirmed to Station Casinos that they terminated their employee promptly upon being notified of this incident and accusation. Station Casinos and Trilogy will continue to fully support local law enforcement in the investigation.”

