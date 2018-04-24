F-16 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Lake Havasu Airport

The Air Force confirmed an F-16 pilot ejected from the aircraft in an emergency landing Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 10:35 a.m. during a routine training flight when an F-16 from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, according to officials.

During the emergency landing, the pilot was forced to eject and the aircraft traveled off the runway.

The pilot was in good condition and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.