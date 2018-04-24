Life is Beautiful Festival announces 2018 lineup

The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Travis Scott and more were named in the Life is Beautiful Festival lineup announced Tuesday.

In it’s sixth year, the popular three-day music and arts festival is slated to return to Downtown Las Vegas on September 21 – 23.

Headliners for the 2019 festival include The Weeknd, N.E.R.D., Tyler The Creator, Miguel, T-Pain, French Montana, A$AP Ferg, Florence + the Machine, CHVRCHES, SOFI TUKKER, St. Vincent, Bastille, DJ Snake and more.

"Our focus is to give festival-goers a curated experience that is diverse yet united in our mission to bring people together. We're fans, not only of the artists but of those who choose to be part of our community," said Justin Weniger, CEO of Life is Beautiful. "The team is obsessed with creating moments that will be remarkable for both."

Tickets for Life is Beautiful were scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 26 here.

Full list of performers below:

The Weeknd

Arcade Fire

Florence + The Machine

Travis Scott

DJ Snake

ODESZA

N.E.R.D

Death Cab For Cutie

Tyler, the Creator

Justice

Bastille

Galantis

Miguel

CHVRCHES

RL Grime

Foster The People

St. Vincent

French Montana

Santigold

A$AP Ferg

Sylvan Esso

Cold War Kids

Daniel Caesar

Alison Wonderland

The Neighbourhood

GoldLink

Jungle

T-Pain

Blood Orange

Cashmere Cat

Wolfmother

What So Not

Blackbear

First Aid Kit

Gramatik

Flight Facilities

Sabrina Claudio

SOFI TUKKER

Lizzo

LAUV

3LAU

Bazzi

Lane 8

The Drums

DVBBS

The Presets

Robert DeLong

Tribal Seeds

AJR

Party Favor

Denzel Curry

Sir Sly

Ravyn Lenae

Sam Feldt

Superorganism

Welshly Arms

Elohim

Two Feet

Elderbrook

Hinds

FLETCHER

Mt. Joy

YUNGBLUD

Amy Shark

Mikky Ekko

Wallows

Chet Porter

Knox Fortune

lovelytheband

Graves

Harry Hudson

Brasstracks

Morgan Saint

Neil Frances

Young Bombs

The Dirty Hooks

Mike Xavier

O Wildly

