Study: A firm handshake means you might be smarter than average

Study: A firm handshake means you might be smarter than average

Hiring managers take note: vetting your next potential employee can be done in the initial handshake.  At least part of it can according to a new study. 

Researchers in England studied the handshakes of nearly half a million people and found the firmer the grip, the more intelligence associated. 

The “stronger” test group performed better in every brain function exam including reaction, speed and memory. 

Weaker grips have been linked to higher risk of heart disease, falls and fractures. 

This latest study did account for differences in age, gender, weight and education.  But researchers now want to examine whether trips to the gym or weight lifting can improve the grip and therefore, brain power.

