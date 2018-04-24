Las Vegas family stranded at Texas Greyhound bus station comes home

A man and his nephew said they were stranded in the middle of Texas because of a problem with the Greyhound bus system. (FOX5)

A valley man and his nephew said they were stranded in the middle of Texas because of a problem with the Greyhound bus system.

Jensen Hernandez, who is seven years old and had never been camping before, said he was looking forward to spending time with his cousins and uncle on spring break in Arkansas. Instead, they said they spent 48 hours days on a bus that never made it to its destination.

"We just sat and mostly did nothing," Jensen said. "Just watched the iPad mostly for the whole time."

His uncle Blake Richards said they were supposed to have a quick layover in Amarillo, Texas before they caught their next bus. Instead, they arrived a few hours late because of mechanical issues. He said Greyhound employees told him that the next bus to Little Rock, Arkansas would not arrive for four days.

"There's probably about 30 of us that are asking for hotels," Richards said. "They said because there's too many people there that they cannot give us food vouchers or hotel vouchers."

Richards showed a copy of his nearly $500 receipt. He said he was under the impression that Greyhound would refund his tickets. He said that Greyhound only offered reimburse him $50 for his trouble.

"If it was a day or something I might have stayed, but when they said four days? I couldn't sit at the bus station with a child for four days. It's not right to him," Richards said. "I don't think they're going to fix it."

"It was bad," Hernandez said, rolling his eyes. "I didn’t get to go to Arkansas ... to go camping and meet my family and have fun!"

"(My nephew) was really excited," Richards said. "He told all his classmates about it. He was going to go do a report for when he got back from spring break."

Lanesha Gipson, a spokesperson for Greyhound, said she was surprised to hear the complaint.

Upon further investigation and after speaking with management at the Amarillo station, we did not experience any issues at the station that would have caused a customer to have a four-day layover. We did have delays up to two hours the day he traveled, but nothing beyond that. In fact, we don’t let anyone stay at the station for more than 12 hours without finding an alternate solution to get them to their destination quicker. The staff confirmed that they did not communicate to customers that the next schedule wouldn’t arrive for another four days to get to Little Rock. They did, however, inform customers that they were experiencing delays up to two hours. Mr. Richards’ schedule was due to depart at 6:55 p.m. However, it didn’t depart until 8:41 p.m. due to the delay. I noticed your story mentioned that he was a couple of hours late to board his bus, so he could have boarded the next schedule, which was slated to depart at 7:55 p.m., but with the delay, it may not have departed until 10 p.m. We also have a 7 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. schedule that was running that day and every day that he could have traveled on as well.

