Man shot in ankle in 'gang motivated' east valley shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot in ankle in 'gang motivated' east valley shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man was shot in the ankle in what they believe is a "gang motivated" shooting Monday night.

Officers responded 9:14 p.m. to the 5000 block of Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. A 21-year-old man was standing in the driveway of the home with a friend when the suspect walking by saw the victim, Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metro police said.

The suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots as he ran westbound on Washington. The victim was struck once in the ankle, Gordon said. 

The victim was taken to a valley hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting was gang motivated. 

The suspect was described as a heavyset man wearing dark clothing.

Detectives were on scene and the investigation was still ongoing. Road closures were in effect. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.