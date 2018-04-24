Man shot in ankle in 'gang motivated' east valley shooting

Las Vegas police said a man was shot in the ankle in what they believe is a "gang motivated" shooting Monday night.

Officers responded 9:14 p.m. to the 5000 block of Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. A 21-year-old man was standing in the driveway of the home with a friend when the suspect walking by saw the victim, Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metro police said.

The suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots as he ran westbound on Washington. The victim was struck once in the ankle, Gordon said.

The victim was taken to a valley hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting was gang motivated.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man wearing dark clothing.

Detectives were on scene and the investigation was still ongoing. Road closures were in effect.

