Father and son plead guilty to series of Las Vegas robberies in early 2017

The father and son were accused of robbing six smoke shops and two credit unions around the Las Vegas Valley within the span of a month in 2017. On Monday, both pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jessy Stewart James, 23, and his father, Jeffrey Alan James, 53, pleaded guilty to several counts related to the eight robberies. The two will face sentencing in a hearing on July 26 with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine for each count.

The first robbery happened on Jan. 19, 2017, when the elder James threatened an employee at KS Smoke Shop on Sunset Road, according to a press release. He presented a BB gun and demanded money while his son acted as lookout. Both got away with $205.

The following robberies happened on:

Jan. 22 at D Smoke Shop on Valley View Boulevard, stealing approximately $300.

Jan. 24 at Silver State Schools Credit Union on Eastern Avenue, stealing $4,000. During this robbery, the father pointed a BB gun in the direction of the teller's head and the son told another teller she would be shot if she did not follow instructions.

Jan. 31 at Smokes and Vapors Smoke Shop on Sahara Avenue, stealing approximately $100.

Feb. 1 at Smoke Shop Plus on Rainbow Boulevard, fleeing with $900. The son presented a "replica assault rifle."

Feb. 5 at Smoke and Cigar Smoke Shop on Desert Inn Road, stealing $300 after stating they were "committing a robbery."

Feb. 14 at EZ Smokes Smoke Shop on Maryland Parkway. The employee told them they had no money in the register and Jeffrey James stole cigarettes, the release said.

Feb. 16 was the final robbery, at America First Credit Union on Eastern Avenue in Henderson. The son presented a note saying, "This is a robbery, not a joke," and the two stole $4,207.

When the duo was arrested in February 2017, Henderson police said money from the union credit robberies was found in their pockets and detectives found the ransom note inside their vehicle.

Neighbors at the time said both the father and son had bad reputations.

"He was always on drugs. He was breaking into houses and cars in the neighborhood," said one neighbor, who asked to be anonymous. "The dad? Actually, we had no clue that he did that because you very rarely see him. He's very hidden."

The case was investigated by Henderson and Las Vegas police and the FBI.

