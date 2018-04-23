MGM Resorts plans to build solar array, shift to renewable energ - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MGM Resorts plans to build solar array, shift to renewable energy

Written by Eric Hilt
The marquee of MGM Grand and a tower at New York-New York is seen in this undated picture. (File/FOX5) The marquee of MGM Grand and a tower at New York-New York is seen in this undated picture. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

MGM Resorts is pairing with a Chicago-based company to build a massive solar array north of the valley, and when it is finished it will be one of the main power sources for the MGM's 13 Southern Nevada properties.

The array will have 360,000 panels and will take up a 640-acre space near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Interstate 15, the company said.

When the project is finished, it will produced 100 megawatts of power -- enough to provide most of the company's daytime power and nearly a third of its power overall. 

MGM Resorts will be using 100 percent of the power produced by the array. MGM executives said the company is the largest energy user in the state, using 170 megawatts of electricity during peak hours. 

Construction on the solar array will begin and 2019, and it is expected to be finished 2020.

