Garbage truck rollover injures driver, blocks travel lanes on I-15

A garbage truck driver was hospitalized after a rollover on the I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The rollover blocked three northbound lanes, reducing the freeway to one lane.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, NHP said.

NHP predicted the road would reopen by 4:45 p.m. Monday.

