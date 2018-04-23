Garbage truck rollover injures driver, blocks travel lanes on I- - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Garbage truck rollover injures driver, blocks travel lanes on I-15

Posted: Updated:
A garbage truck driver was hospitalized after a rollover on the I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Photo: FastCam) A garbage truck driver was hospitalized after a rollover on the I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Photo: FastCam)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A garbage truck driver was hospitalized after a rollover on the I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The rollover blocked three northbound lanes, reducing the freeway to one lane.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, NHP said.

NHP predicted the road would reopen by 4:45 p.m. Monday.

