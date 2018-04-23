Girl critical after being struck by car in Las Vegas hospital parking lot

A girl was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest Las Vegas hospital parking lot Monday. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A girl was in critical condition after being struck by a car in a southwest Las Vegas hospital parking lot Monday.

Metro Police said at about 3:13 p.m., the girl was walking with her family between cars at the St. Rose Pediatrics parking lot, near Buffalo Drive and the 215 freeway. A Mercedes Benz was passing through the lot and hit her.

The driver, a 35-year-old Las Vegas man, was cooperative and stayed on the scene. No impairment was involved, police said.

The girl suffered life-threatening injuries. Metro police said the girl's mother was directly supervising her daughter when the crash happened.

The child appeared to have a severe head injury, police said, and was taken into UMC Trauma for treatment.

Monday evening, Metro police said she was out of surgery and her prognosis was "very poor." Doctors called the injury "horrific," police said.

A 31-year-old woman, a two year-old girl and a six-month-old girl were also in the car, but no one inside was hurt, Metro said.

