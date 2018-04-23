Golden Knights antsy for second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

On Monday, the Golden Knights were on six days of rest between game action; that's the longest break that they've experienced all season. (FOX5)

On Monday, the Golden Knights were on six days of rest between game action; that's the longest break that they've experienced all season. While they wait, the team continued to put in the work.

"They want to play tonight, believe me, they're ready to go. They've been ready to go. The other day they wanted to play games They're just like us, 'lets get it going, it seems like it's been way too long.' They're ready to play tonight, believe me," head coach Gerard Gallant said.

Just like during the regular season, cheers could be heard from the medieval maniacs all practice long. For fans, the wait for game one has been unbearable and the players agreed.

"It is a long break, definitely hard. I think it's going to be a tough first period for both teams because we're in the same situation. But if we keep it simple, play well, it will be good," Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault said.

"Watching all the playoff games, you want to get back into it. It's been a little while, but we've been practicing hard, doing all the right things away from the rink, so I think we'll be ready for game one," Golden Knights forward, Alex Tuch said.

"Definitely starting to look forward to it, looking forward to getting things going, couple more practices to fine tune things and we'll get going," Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said.

Since the series with L.A. came to an end, the Golden Knights have had three days off and three days on the ice. Monday's morning skate saw intensity, competition, and of course, some big old smiles.

"It's the best time of the year. I think everyone should come in with a smile and be pumped for what's going to happen, I think we're going to be ready for game one," Marchessault said.

"Whether it's your first time, last time, tenth time, you always want to enjoy the ride, being in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's a grind, but it's fun. Wouldn't want to do it with a better group of guys, that's why we're always smiling and laughing," Tuch said.

"We're going to enjoy this, play hard, play as a team, definitely take it all in and enjoy it," McNabb said.

