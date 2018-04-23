Raiders to make day 3 draft selections from Nellis Air Force Base

After months of negotiations and meetings, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board and the Raiders put pen to paper, signing the stadium lease and other important documents.

A 3D rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium is seen here.

The Raiders will be making their day three draft picks from Nellis Air Force Base.

The team announced Raiders Alumnus Greg Townsend will be joined by Nellis Air Force Base Airmen and members of the Thunderbirds in making the selections. The selections will be made inside the hangar that houses the Thunderbirds.

The Raiders have seven selections in rounds four through six, including one in the fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Round six will be youth football-themed and the Raiders invited 15 children of servicemembers stationed at Nellis Air Force base to participate in selections.

Last year, the Raiders announced draft picks in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

The 2018 NFL Draft starts with the first round Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by rounds two through three Friday at 4 p.m. and rounds four through seven Saturday at 9 a.m.

