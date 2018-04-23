Police: Roommate killed in backyard shooting at west Las Vegas home

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning in west Las Vegas.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the backyard of the home in the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near Hacienda Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, according to police.

Lt. Ray Spencer, of Metro's Homicide unit, said a roommate received a call from another roommate of the house stating he was involved in a shooting. The roommate, identified as 49-year-old Tuan Ngo, said he shot another man who lives in the house, according to police.

Investigators determined Ngo got into an argument with his roommate and in the backyard of the home. During the confrontation, Ngo pulled out a gun and fired one round into the air to scare his roommate, police said. The two men then got into a physical fight in which the gun discharged, hitting the victim.

Officers were dispatched to the home and formed a rescue team to get to the victim, who was found in the backyard of the home.

The victim, described as a man in his late 30's, was taken to University Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound to the head, Spencer said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ngo surrendered to police and was detained at the scene, Spencer said. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

