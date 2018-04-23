CCSD police investigate threat towards Canarelli Middle School

Clark County School District police said they were investigating a threat at Canarelli Middle School. Police said the investigation began over the weekend.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school principal, and assistant principal began receiving text messages from parents and staff about a threat posted on Snap Chat on Saturday. The video showed "an adult in the neighborhood near Tattersall Flag Street and West Mesa Verde Lane made the threat." The person threatened to "shoot up the school" while shooting what appeared to be pellets or BBs toward the rear of the school building from his home. The video posts were also shared on Facebook.

Several parents of students at Canarelli Middle School posted to keep their children home from school on Monday, after what appeared to be a school shooting threat, surfaced on social media Saturday.

“I feel completely helpless,” one parent who asked to remain anonymous said. “These are kids and they shouldn’t have to worry about what’s going to happen when they go to middle school, that they’re not safe from guns.”

Some parents said they gave their children the option of going to school, but not without a warning.

“When I dropped him off ... I checked with him again and made sure he wanted to go. I told him 'If you hear any loud noises or anything that sounds like shooting,' to dive on the ground and make sure he’s safe. I’m just scared," another parent said.

The video quickly got the attention of school administrators who in a letter to parents said, in-part:

“After seeing the video ... I want to make sure the police have dealt with this and have gone to that house. From the video, you can tell exactly where the house is," another parent said.

The man in the video asked not to be identified but said he did not make a threat against the school in the video. He said he is 21 years old and made a mistake. He claimed he was shooting at birds with a pink B.B. gun when the video was recorded.

He said there was nothing to worry about and sent his apologies to the parents claiming there was no threat.

CCSD Police did not confirmed any arrests.

The letter further stated that Las Vegas Metro police and school police were contacted. In addition, police offered their presence on school grounds.

In the letter, parents were told that police have the video posts on social media, however, anyone with additional information on the people in the video is urged to contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or Clark County School District police at 702-799-5411.

