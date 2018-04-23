Police: Man's head slammed against curb during Las Vegas fight - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Man's head slammed against curb during Las Vegas fight

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fight that left a man injured Monday morning. 

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Washington Avenue.

Police said two men were involved in a fight. The victim's head was slammed onto a curb. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is "stable," police said. 

The suspect remains at-large. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

