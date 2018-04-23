Police: Man's head slammed against curb during Las Vegas fight

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fight that left a man injured Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Washington Avenue.

Police said two men were involved in a fight. The victim's head was slammed onto a curb.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is "stable," police said.

The suspect remains at-large.

An investigation is ongoing.

