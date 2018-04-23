Elaine Wynn asks shareholders to oust board member

Elaine Wynn took the stand on Wednesday morning to testify against her ex-husband, Steve Wynn.

The ex-wife of Steve Wynn, who is also the biggest shareholder and co-founder of Wynn Resorts, is seeking to remove one of the company directors overseeing an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the casino magnate.

Elaine Wynn said in a filing Monday with U.S. regulators that John Hagenbuch is allied too closely with Steve Wynn. She asked shareholders to reject his re-election.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and later sold his company shares after the Wall Street Journal reported that several women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. He denies the allegations.

He has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

Wynn Resorts released a statement Monday that stated:

The Company is continuing the positive momentum that has accompanied its recent initiatives and is focused on the future. The Board is working in an orderly fashion to refresh its composition, with three new experienced and distinguished directors being named last week. The Board intends to continue its work.

