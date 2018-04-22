Person ejected from car in multi-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

A person is in critical condition after being ejected from a car in a multi-vehicle crash in East Las Vegas Sunday morning, Metro police said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston and Lamb Boulevards, according to Lt. Grant Rogers. The person that was ejected from a vehicle was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, officials could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if any other injuries were reported.

Northbound lanes on Lamb Boulevard are closed to traffic as Metro officers continue to investigate the scene.

