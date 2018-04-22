Warm temperatures above normal in Las Vegas Valley

As the month of April comes to an end, temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are steadily rising to reflect the warmer months ahead.

Meteorologist Les Krifaton reported a 90 degree day for Sunday, April 22, which is 10 degrees above the average temperature recorded for this time of year. Residents of the Las Vegas area can expect highs in the 90's for the next six days, although some cloud coverage will move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a low sitting over Baja, Krifaton said.

Thursday and Friday will remain warm and sunny. Breezy conditions will likely take over the Valley next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is nine or very high, Krifaton reported.

