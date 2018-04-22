Wynn hotel-resort commits to going 100 percent solar-powered

From the tables to the slots... there is a lot you can gamble with at the Wynn, but you can’t gamble with energy.

According to Erik Hansen, Wynn’s Director of Energy and Sustainability, the resort is attempting to go 100 percent solar with its new developments, which were on display at this year’s GREENFest in Downtown Summerlin.

“It's a great opportunity to get out and talk to the public,” said Hansen. “Get some education out there as far as sustainable efforts that we do on a daily basis, our investment in renewables and what we see going forward.”

The Wynn hotel is moving forward into a new lane with the company’s latest development, setting a goal of being 100 percent powered by renewable energy.

“We’ve got new convention space going in there,” said Hansen. “It’s about 280,000 square feet of convention space and new resort space.”

It’s a big space, but what is even bigger is the solar power behind it.

“We partnered with Angel Green Power and we built a 20-megawatt solar facility,” said Hansen. ”The power is directly filtered to our resort in Las Vegas and will power the new resort and convention space.”

That power is already covering about 75 percent of the resort's load currently in peak season, but solar power can’t do it all, especially in a town that operates all night.

“One of them can’t do all things,” said Hansen. “For instance, solar is not on at night, right? Same thing with battery storage, you need to build power from somewhere. Wind isn’t always blowing, so when we look at going forward, we look at investing in smart new technologies.”

During the festival, not only was Hansen telling potential guests about their sustainability plans, he and other resort representatives were soaking up knowledge themselves, hoping to lower their carbon footprints across the board.

“To enhance our guest experience,” said Hansen. ”And to be a good neighbor to the environment.”

