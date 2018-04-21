Sheriff's office: 2 dead, 1 critical after high-speed boat crash at Lake Havasu

Las Vegas police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning that injured two people, leaving one person dead.More >
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning that injured two people, leaving one person dead.More >
Las Vegas police announced on Tuesday a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbings of two people at Circus Circus last week.More >
Las Vegas police announced on Tuesday a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbings of two people at Circus Circus last week.More >
Medical examiners identified the man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas on Monday.More >
Medical examiners identified the man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas on Monday.More >
A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.More >
A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.More >
There’s a unique way kids are getting involved in the Golden Knights frenzy. It’s thanks to an online community called Las Vegas Painted Rocks.More >
There’s a unique way kids are getting involved in the Golden Knights frenzy. It’s thanks to an online community called Las Vegas Painted Rocks.More >
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Sunday it will be hosting a Game 4 watch party on Monday, presented by the D Las Vegas.More >
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Sunday it will be hosting a Game 4 watch party on Monday, presented by the D Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash in the west valley on Saturday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash in the west valley on Saturday afternoon.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed last week near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in a shooting where his baby was also shot.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed last week near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in a shooting where his baby was also shot.More >