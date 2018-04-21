Sheriff's office: 2 dead, 1 critical after high-speed boat crash at Lake Havasu

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a "high speed" boat crash at Lake Havasu, south of Laughin.

The department was called to the South Basin of the lake about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, as stated in a Facebook post. A large boat was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed and sank.

Good Samaritans pulled two men and one woman from the water, officials said. All three were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center where the two men died. The woman, identified as Connie Davis Kloepfer, 58, was in "extremely" critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Brad Kloepfer, 57, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, who was operating the watercraft, and Paul Selberg, 69, of Lake Havasu City, who was a passenger.

The boat, named "Lickity Split," was recovered from the bottom of the lake by a salvage company.

The crash was still under investigation.

