Family of missing sports writer confirms he was hiker found dead this week

The niece of sports writer David Malinsky on Saturday confirmed he was the man found dead on Mt. Charleston on Friday.

In a Facebook group post, Hope Ellis wrote,

This past week has been filled with a host of different emotions; uncertainty, fear, love, and ultimately despair. One feeling that remained constant throughout the week was support. Some of the support came from people who knew David for decades, some from those who only knew him as an acquaintance, and some who had never met Dave at all, but still offered help. The outpour of support from the Las Vegas hiking and sports community has been truly remarkable. Words cannot describe how grateful we are for the volunteer hikers, Red Rock Search and Rescue, Metropolitan Police, and everyone who offered support to find David. As we all know, Dave had a particular fondness for Bristlecone Pine Trees and referred to them as his “Old Friends in High Places.” We find comfort in knowing he passed doing what he loved, and is now resting peacefully among his friends.

Family members reported Malinsky missing last weekend, having last been seen on Mt. Charleston on Saturday afternoon. His car was found near Deer Creek North Loop and Metro police assisted in a daily search for him.

Family said it was not uncommon for Malinsky to go on 15-mile day hikes.

On Friday, police said they found a body at Mummy Spring, in between two peaks west of Lee Canyon.

