25 years for Nevada felon for theft day after prison release

A long-time Nevada felon has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars for a home invasion and theft in Sparks he committed in 2016 the day after he was released from prison.

Washoe County District Judge Kathleen Drakulich said at Wednesday's sentencing hearing that 38-year-old Lucas Brady must serve a minimum of 10 years before the habitual offender can be considered for parole.

Police say Brady broke into an occupied apartment and stole a backpack and other items on Nov. 22, 2016. Detectives found 45 grams of methamphetamine and a scale in his jacket pocket when he was arrested months later at the Peppermill hotel-casino.

Washoe County prosecutors say he previously was convicted on eight felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, fraud, felony eluding and other multiple drug offenses.

