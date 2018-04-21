Two suspects rob victim at gunpoint west of Las Vegas Strip

LVMPD released surveillance video stills of the two suspects and the vehicle they fled the scene in (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public's assistance to help identify two armed suspects that robbed a person at gunpoint Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at the 4300 block of Flamingo Road, near Arville Street just west of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the suspects left the area in a dark colored Nissan Altima with white stripes on the trunk and hood. It appears the vehicle had damage on the passenger side, police said.

Police described both suspects as black male adults aged from 20 to 25 years old. The first suspect has a medium build who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts and white shoes. The second suspect has a thin build who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, ten shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information leading to the capture of the suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

