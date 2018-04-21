Police investigate homicide near UNLV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate homicide near UNLV

Posted: Updated:
A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street Friday night, Metro Police said. (Austin Turner / FOX5) A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street Friday night, Metro Police said. (Austin Turner / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street on Friday, April 20, Metro Police said.  

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street. 

Mark Salazar, 47, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Clark County Coroner and police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not make any immediate arrests in the case. 

Metro said anyone with information on the case should contact them at 702-828-3521.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.