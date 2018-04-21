Police investigate homicide near UNLV

A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street Friday night, Metro Police said. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

A man was shot and killed near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street on Friday, April 20, Metro Police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street.

Mark Salazar, 47, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Clark County Coroner and police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not make any immediate arrests in the case.

Metro said anyone with information on the case should contact them at 702-828-3521.

