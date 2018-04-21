Las Vegas celebrates historic 4-20 at dispensaries (and White Castle)

Las Vegas celebrated the first 4-20 since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Nevada Friday.

Dozens of dispensaries across town celebrated marijuana's big day with special sales and cannabis-free parties outside.

The law is pretty clear. Even on 4-20, people can't smoke in public nor be high behind the wheel. NHP increased DUI enforcement throughout the weekend.

James Corbett, outside the downtown Las Vegas White Castle said he celebrated just as hard as he would most days.

"I'm not without being stoned," he said. "You smoke and then you get the munchies and then you come to White Castle and then you cure the munchies and then you go out again and you smoke again and then you going to need munchies again!"

At times, Corbett became very philosophical. He said, like any other holiday, it's best to spend 4-20 with the ones you love.

"I would hope to be able to sit down, drink a beer, smoke a bowl with friends and family in the spirit of calming the world peace, so that all bellies could be fed," he said. "Every day is a celebration because it can be! It can be what it is, which is significant to amazing."

"I'm going to sit back, watch movies, blow, talk to my lady, play with my grandkids," Frank George, also celebrating, said. "You know, one big happy family on 4-20 day!"

