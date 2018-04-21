Nevada Gaming Commission amends regulations for gambling while high

On the eve of 4-20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts, the Nevada Gaming Association amended its regulations for dealing with intoxicated gamblers.

The commission voted to clarify the rules, to explain that casinos are not allowed to let "visible impaired" people gamble, including customers who are drunk or high on drugs. According to the commission's chairman, the regulation isn't anything new, but it just makes the group's stance clearer.

"It's not smart to allow impaired people to gamble," Chairman Tony Alamo said. "Previously, we used the words 'intoxication,' and intoxication sometimes gives the feeling of just alcohol ... We want to make it crystal-clear across the board under all regulations that 'impairment' is not just alcohol; it's being impaired by drugs."

The change comes a little more than a year after Nevada legalized recreational marijuana. Alamo said that didn't have an impact on yesterday's vote, it was a response to changing times.

"Decades ago, you would never think that anybody who was impaired was from anything but alcohol. Not anymore," Alamo said. "Society changes, Las Vegas changes and we change with it."

